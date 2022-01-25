ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|31
|17
|8
|5
|1
|40
|99
|92
|Newfoundland
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|93
|70
|Maine
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|106
|115
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|98
|85
|Adirondack
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|87
|103
|Worcester
|32
|13
|17
|1
|1
|28
|102
|119
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|104
|82
|Florida
|37
|20
|11
|3
|3
|46
|125
|95
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|15
|2
|1
|43
|106
|105
|Orlando
|36
|19
|15
|2
|0
|40
|107
|115
|South Carolina
|36
|13
|19
|4
|0
|30
|85
|114
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|130
|90
|Fort Wayne
|36
|19
|13
|4
|0
|42
|118
|104
|Cincinnati
|36
|20
|15
|1
|0
|41
|122
|111
|Kalamazoo
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|121
|125
|Indy
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|126
|119
|Wheeling
|35
|18
|16
|1
|0
|37
|122
|118
|Iowa
|38
|14
|18
|5
|1
|34
|105
|138
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|39
|25
|12
|1
|1
|52
|139
|116
|Rapid City
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|120
|121
|Tulsa
|35
|20
|14
|0
|1
|41
|105
|103
|Idaho
|37
|20
|16
|0
|1
|41
|109
|89
|Kansas City
|37
|18
|18
|1
|0
|37
|116
|125
|Allen
|33
|14
|14
|4
|1
|33
|111
|126
|Wichita
|38
|13
|20
|5
|0
|31
|103
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments