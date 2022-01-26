ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 31 17 8 5 1 40 99 92 Newfoundland 25 16 7 2 0 34 93 70 Maine 33 15 14 3 1 34 106 115 Trois-Rivieres 27 16 10 0 1 33 98 85 Adirondack 30 13 15 2 0 28 87 103 Worcester 32 13 17 1 1 28 102 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 35 22 10 2 1 47 104 82 Florida 37 20 11 3 3 46 125 95 Atlanta 38 20 15 2 1 43 106 105 Orlando 36 19 15 2 0 40 107 115 South Carolina 37 13 20 4 0 30 87 121 Greenville 32 11 15 3 3 28 88 100 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 34 24 8 0 2 50 130 90 Fort Wayne 36 19 13 4 0 42 118 104 Cincinnati 36 20 15 1 0 41 122 111 Kalamazoo 35 19 16 0 0 38 121 125 Indy 36 17 15 2 2 38 126 119 Wheeling 35 18 16 1 0 37 122 118 Iowa 38 14 18 5 1 34 105 138

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 39 25 12 1 1 52 139 116 Rapid City 39 19 15 3 2 43 120 121 Tulsa 35 20 14 0 1 41 105 103 Idaho 37 20 16 0 1 41 109 89 Kansas City 37 18 18 1 0 37 116 125 Allen 33 14 14 4 1 33 111 126 Wichita 38 13 20 5 0 31 103 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 7, South Carolina 2

Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

