ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|32
|18
|8
|5
|1
|42
|104
|94
|Newfoundland
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|98
|73
|Maine
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|109
|121
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|101
|90
|Adirondack
|32
|14
|16
|2
|0
|30
|94
|111
|Worcester
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|108
|122
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|21
|12
|3
|3
|48
|133
|101
|Jacksonville
|36
|22
|11
|2
|1
|47
|104
|83
|Atlanta
|39
|21
|15
|2
|1
|45
|107
|105
|Orlando
|37
|20
|15
|2
|0
|42
|111
|118
|Greenville
|33
|12
|15
|3
|3
|30
|92
|103
|South Carolina
|38
|13
|21
|4
|0
|30
|91
|127
|Norfolk
|34
|13
|19
|1
|1
|28
|92
|128
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|35
|25
|8
|0
|2
|52
|133
|91
|Cincinnati
|38
|21
|16
|1
|0
|43
|129
|115
|Fort Wayne
|36
|19
|13
|4
|0
|42
|118
|104
|Kalamazoo
|36
|20
|16
|0
|0
|40
|126
|127
|Wheeling
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|126
|125
|Indy
|38
|17
|17
|2
|2
|38
|130
|127
|Iowa
|40
|15
|19
|5
|1
|36
|112
|146
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|144
|125
|Rapid City
|42
|21
|16
|3
|2
|47
|128
|133
|Idaho
|39
|22
|16
|0
|1
|45
|122
|94
|Tulsa
|37
|21
|15
|0
|1
|43
|115
|108
|Kansas City
|39
|18
|20
|1
|0
|37
|121
|138
|Allen
|35
|15
|15
|4
|1
|35
|116
|131
|Wichita
|39
|13
|21
|5
|0
|31
|103
|127
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Toledo 3, Indy 1
Greenville 4, Florida 3
Worcester 6, Maine 3
Atlanta 1, Jacksonville 0
Norfolk 6, South Carolina 4
Cincinnati 7, Wheeling 2
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 2
Allen 3, Newfoundland 2
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 4, Kansas City 1
Saturday’s Games
Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Newfoundland at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 5 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments