Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 33 18 9 5 1 42 105 96
Trois-Rivieres 30 18 11 0 1 37 110 95
Maine 36 16 15 3 2 37 113 125
Newfoundland 29 17 10 2 0 36 101 79
Worcester 35 15 18 1 1 32 120 133
Adirondack 33 14 17 2 0 30 97 117

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 22 13 3 3 50 139 109
Jacksonville 37 22 12 2 1 47 106 88
Atlanta 40 22 15 2 1 47 112 107
Orlando 37 20 15 2 0 42 111 118
Greenville 35 13 15 4 3 33 100 109
Norfolk 35 14 19 1 1 30 96 129
South Carolina 39 13 22 4 0 30 92 131

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 37 26 9 0 2 54 140 99
Cincinnati 39 22 16 1 0 45 134 116
Fort Wayne 38 20 14 4 0 44 129 116
Kalamazoo 37 21 16 0 0 42 129 129
Wheeling 38 20 17 1 0 41 133 127
Indy 40 17 19 2 2 38 132 137
Iowa 41 15 20 5 1 36 114 149

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 41 25 13 2 1 53 144 125
Idaho 40 23 16 0 1 47 125 96
Rapid City 42 21 16 3 2 47 128 133
Tulsa 38 21 16 0 1 43 119 114
Allen 37 17 15 4 1 39 122 134
Kansas City 40 18 21 1 0 37 123 141
Wichita 40 14 21 5 0 33 109 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 2

Allen 4, Newfoundland 2

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Florida 6, Greenville 5

Fort Wayne 6, Worcester 4

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Toledo 5, Indy 1

Monday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
1|31 Build Cross-Enterprise Workflows Fast...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol