ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 33 18 9 5 1 42 105 96 Trois-Rivieres 30 18 11 0 1 37 110 95 Maine 36 16 15 3 2 37 113 125 Newfoundland 29 17 10 2 0 36 101 79 Worcester 35 15 18 1 1 32 120 133 Adirondack 33 14 17 2 0 30 97 117

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 41 22 13 3 3 50 139 109 Jacksonville 37 22 12 2 1 47 106 88 Atlanta 40 22 15 2 1 47 112 107 Orlando 37 20 15 2 0 42 111 118 Greenville 35 13 15 4 3 33 100 109 Norfolk 35 14 19 1 1 30 96 129 South Carolina 39 13 22 4 0 30 92 131

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 37 26 9 0 2 54 140 99 Cincinnati 39 22 16 1 0 45 134 116 Fort Wayne 38 20 14 4 0 44 129 116 Kalamazoo 37 21 16 0 0 42 129 129 Wheeling 38 20 17 1 0 41 133 127 Indy 40 17 19 2 2 38 132 137 Iowa 41 15 20 5 1 36 114 149

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 41 25 13 2 1 53 144 125 Idaho 40 23 16 0 1 47 125 96 Rapid City 42 21 16 3 2 47 128 133 Tulsa 38 21 16 0 1 43 119 114 Allen 37 17 15 4 1 39 122 134 Kansas City 40 18 21 1 0 37 123 141 Wichita 40 14 21 5 0 33 109 131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 2

Allen 4, Newfoundland 2

Florida 6, Greenville 5

Fort Wayne 6, Worcester 4

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Toledo 5, Indy 1

Monday’s Games

Utah at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.