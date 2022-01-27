Trending:
Elon 61, William & Mary 54

January 27, 2022 9:58 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (4-17)

Wight 6-7 2-4 14, Kochera 5-14 1-2 12, Lewis 1-4 0-0 2, Rice 3-9 2-2 10, Carroll 4-9 2-3 11, Covington 2-11 1-2 5, Milkereit 0-0 0-0 0, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 8-13 54.

ELON (6-15)

Graham 10-13 0-1 20, Burford 2-9 4-4 8, McIntosh 4-11 2-3 13, Watson 5-11 0-0 14, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Wooten 1-7 0-1 3, Ervin 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 23-58 6-9 61.

Halftime_Elon 30-25. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 4-22 (Rice 2-6, Carroll 1-3, Kochera 1-5, Lewis 0-2, Covington 0-6), Elon 9-34 (Watson 4-8, McIntosh 3-9, Ervin 1-4, Wooten 1-7, Hannah 0-1, Woods 0-2, Burford 0-3). Rebounds_William & Mary 37 (Carroll 10), Elon 30 (Graham 12). Assists_William & Mary 7 (Rice 3), Elon 12 (Woods 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Elon 16. A_1,585 (5,100).

