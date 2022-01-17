Elon 90, James Madison 67

JAMES MADISON (11-3)

Amadi 2-2 0-1 4, Wooden 0-4 2-2 2, Falden 4-10 0-0 8, Molson 5-14 8-9 19, Morse 2-8 5-6 10, Edwards 6-8 3-5 17, Strickland 2-4 0-0 4, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Stinson 1-2 1-1 3, Feden 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 19-24 67.

ELON (5-13)

Graham 4-5 2-4 10, Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Burford 6-9 0-1 16, McIntosh 6-8 0-0 18, Woods 0-3 0-0 0, Wooten 8-15 0-0 23, Ervin 1-5 6-6 8, Watson 1-5 1-1 3, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Noord 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 0-1 0-0 0, Junkin 1-1 4-6 6, Mendys 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 13-18 90.

Halftime_Elon 46-31. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 4-18 (Edwards 2-3, Molson 1-4, Morse 1-5, Strickland 0-1, Wooden 0-2, Falden 0-3), Elon 17-40 (Wooten 7-13, McIntosh 6-8, Burford 4-6, Mendys 0-1, Noord 0-1, Sherry 0-1, Woods 0-1, Hannah 0-2, Watson 0-3, Ervin 0-4). Fouled Out_Strickland, McIntosh. Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Molson 10), Elon 36 (Burford 7). Assists_James Madison 11 (Edwards 3), Elon 25 (McIntosh 7). Total Fouls_James Madison 21, Elon 23. A_1,684 (5,100).

