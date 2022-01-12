Elon visits UNC Wilmington following McIntosh’s 22-point game

Elon Phoenix (4-11, 1-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5, 1-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Hunter McIntosh scored 22 points in Elon’s 65-61 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 5-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Elon is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks and Phoenix square off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is averaging 12.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Darius Burford is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Phoenix. McIntosh is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.