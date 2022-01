LONDON (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will miss the entire Six Nations rugby tournament because of injury, coach Eddie Jones said Wednesday.

Farrell hurt his ankle in training with his club, Saracens, last week and required an operation.

The Six Nations starts on Feb. 5.

