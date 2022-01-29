On Air: Motley Fool Money
Etienne lifts Texas Southern past Prairie View 75-74 in OT

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 9:08 pm
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Bryson Etienne had 20 points as Texas Southern narrowly beat Prairie View 75-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Will Douglas hit a 3-pointer and a jumper as Prairie View overcame a 67-62 deficit in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. Texas Southern built a 3-point lead in overtime but, like regulation, did not score in the final two minutes of the period.

A.J. Lawson had 15 points for Texas Southern (8-10, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Gilliam added 10 points. Yahuza Rasas had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Douglas scored a career-high 25 points for the Panthers (4-13, 4-3). D’Rell Roberts added 18 points. Jawaun Daniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

