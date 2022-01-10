ETSU 87, W. Carolina 69

W. CAROLINA (7-9)

Petrakis 0-6 1-2 1, Banks 1-5 2-2 4, Robinson 6-17 1-1 16, Woolbright 8-11 4-6 20, Harris 2-10 6-7 12, Bacote 2-9 0-0 5, Gilmore 1-3 2-2 4, Monroe 1-4 2-2 5, Price 0-4 2-2 2, Massey 0-3 0-0 0, Everett 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-72 20-26 69.

ETSU (10-7)

T.Brewer 6-8 2-2 14, Seymour 3-3 4-5 10, L.Brewer 3-9 0-0 7, King 9-13 0-0 23, Sloan 5-9 1-2 12, Yasser 3-8 4-4 11, Patterson 3-5 0-0 6, Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Nunez 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 34-59 11-15 87.

Halftime_ETSU 42-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 7-41 (Robinson 3-9, Harris 2-8, Monroe 1-3, Bacote 1-7, Woolbright 0-1, Price 0-2, Banks 0-3, Massey 0-3, Petrakis 0-5), ETSU 8-21 (King 5-9, Sloan 1-1, Yasser 1-3, L.Brewer 1-5, T.Brewer 0-1, Patterson 0-2). Fouled Out_Weber. Rebounds_W. Carolina 34 (Woolbright 8), ETSU 39 (T.Brewer 8). Assists_W. Carolina 7 (Bacote 3), ETSU 22 (Sloan 10). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 13, ETSU 16. A_2,552 (6,149).

