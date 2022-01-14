Evansville takes on Drake, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville enters the matchup with Drake after losing four games in a row.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 in home games. Evansville is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jawaun Newton is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

