Fairfield 76, Rider 65

FAIRFIELD (10-10)

Cook 4-7 3-4 11, Jeanne-Rose 0-1 1-2 1, Maidoh 3-4 0-0 6, Benning 8-14 2-2 24, Wojcik 7-13 3-3 20, Cruz 3-6 0-0 8, Long 2-6 0-1 4, Crisler 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-54 9-12 76.

RIDER (6-13)

James 4-8 0-0 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Vaughn 7-15 2-3 17, Murray 2-15 3-4 7, Powell 7-13 4-5 21, Pope 2-4 0-0 4, Benson 0-2 0-0 0, Altman 0-0 0-0 0, McKeithan 0-1 2-2 2, McGlone 0-0 0-0 0, Smalls 1-1 0-0 2, Weise 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 11-14 65.

Halftime_Fairfield 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 11-29 (Benning 6-9, Wojcik 3-8, Cruz 2-5, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Crisler 0-2, Long 0-4), Rider 4-15 (Powell 3-7, Vaughn 1-3, Pope 0-1, Murray 0-4). Rebounds_Fairfield 31 (Wojcik 8), Rider 31 (Vaughn 9). Assists_Fairfield 17 (Cook, Benning, Cruz, Long 3), Rider 9 (Powell 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 10, Rider 13. A_1,362 (1,950).

