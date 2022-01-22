Trending:
Fairfield visits Marist following Ituka’s 28-point performance

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Fairfield Stags (8-10, 2-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (8-8, 3-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist takes on the Fairfield Stags after Jao Ituka scored 28 points in Marist’s 84-48 win against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Red Foxes have gone 3-4 in home games. Marist has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Stags are 2-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 8.0.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Foxes won the last matchup 60-51 on Jan. 8. Ricardo Wright scored 17 points points to help lead the Red Foxes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 14.9 points for the Red Foxes. Ituka is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Caleb Green is averaging 7.9 points for the Stags. Cook is averaging 8.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

