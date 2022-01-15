Fairfield visits Quinnipiac following Wojcik’s 24-point showing

Fairfield Stags (8-8, 2-3 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-6, 3-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Jake Wojcik scored 24 points in Fairfield’s 80-76 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Bobcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 3.3.

The Stags have gone 2-3 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Balanc is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bobcats. Dezi Jones is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Taj Benning is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.8 points for the Stags. Wojcik is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

