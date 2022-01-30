Fairleigh Dickinson 75, CCSU 55

CCSU (6-16)

Brown 2-4 1-1 5, Krishnan 2-4 0-0 5, Scantlebury 4-12 4-4 12, McLaughlin 0-4 0-1 0, Snoddy 5-10 4-4 14, Ostrowsky 2-9 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Dehnavi 1-1 3-4 5, Ayangma 1-1 2-6 4, Sweatman 0-0 2-2 2, Newkirk 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-48 18-24 55.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-17)

Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Square 7-9 0-1 16, Berry 1-2 0-0 3, Lamaute 0-2 0-0 0, Rush 7-14 0-1 16, Dunn 5-10 0-0 14, Munden 3-8 0-1 6, Phillips 1-1 1-2 3, Almonor 1-2 1-2 3, Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Jacks 1-1 0-0 2, Wattara 2-3 1-3 5, Racine 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 3-10 75.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 33-21. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 3-19 (Ostrowsky 2-8, Krishnan 1-3, Brown 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Scantlebury 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 10-22 (Dunn 4-9, Square 2-2, Rush 2-6, Berry 1-1, Hill 1-1, Almonor 0-1, Ford 0-1, Munden 0-1). Rebounds_CCSU 27 (Snoddy 9), Fairleigh Dickinson 35 (Square, Rush 7). Assists_CCSU 7 (Snoddy 2), Fairleigh Dickinson 16 (Dunn 6). Total Fouls_CCSU 16, Fairleigh Dickinson 21.

