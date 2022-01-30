On Air: Federal News Network program
Fairleigh Dickinson cruises past Central Connecticut 75-55

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 5:59 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Rush and John Square Jr. scored 16 points apiece and Fairleigh Dickinson breezed to a 75-55 victory over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Square added seven rebounds and blocked three shots for the Knights (2-15, 3-7 Northeast Conference). One of their victories was by forfeit to Merrimack and counts in the conference standings but not the overall record. Rush had six rebounds and five assists. Devon Dunn had 14 points and five assists off the bench.

Freshman Andre Snoddy had 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (5-17, 3-7). Nigel Scantlebury scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 .

