Falko leads Binghamton past Hartford 74-64

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:23 pm
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 22 points as Binghamton defeated Hartford 74-64 on Monday night. Christian Hinckson added 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bearcats.

John McGriff had 11 points for Binghamton (8-8, 5-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (3-12, 1-2). D.J. Mitchell added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

