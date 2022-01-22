On Air: Federal News Network program
Fan arrested after Digne hit by bottle on return to Everton

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:16 am
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A soccer fan was arrested after two Aston Villa players appeared to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd as they celebrated their team’s goal in the 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

One of the players was Lucas Digne, who recently joined Villa from Everton. He fell to the ground and clutched his head before eventually getting to his feet and playing on.

The other Villa player who appeared to be struck was Matty Cash.

Everton said in a statement that the supporter was arrested by police after he was identified using CCTV footage.

“Several objects were thrown toward the pitch following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players,” Everton said. “Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects.”

The Villa players were celebrating in front of a section of Everton fans when the objects were thrown.

Digne, a France left back, completed a move to Villa from Everton last week after falling out with manager Rafa Benitez, who has since been fired. This was his second game for Villa.

