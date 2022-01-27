Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Thursday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jon Rahm 66a-65b—131 -13 Adam Schenk 69a-62b—131 -13 Justin Thomas 68a-63b—131 -13 Cameron Tringale 67a-65b—132 -12 Peter Malnati 67a-66b—133 -11 Jason Day 70a-65b—135 -9 Si Woo Kim 71a-64b—135 -9 Luke List 67a-68b—135 -9 Aaron Rai 67b-68a—135 -9 Alex Smalley 73a-62b—135 -9 Sahith Theegala 67b-68a—135 -9 Bill Haas 67b-69a—136 -8 Billy Horschel 63b-73a—136 -8 Sungjae Im 70b-66a—136 -8 Taylor Montgomery 72a-64b—136 -8 Ryan Palmer 67b-69a—136 -8 Dustin Johnson 68a-69b—137 -7 Joaquin Niemann 69a-68b—137 -7 Doc Redman 74a-63b—137 -7 Scottie Scheffler 70a-67b—137 -7 Michael Thompson 64b-73a—137 -7 Will Zalatoris 69a-68b—137 -7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69b-69a—138 -6 Marc Leishman 71a-67b—138 -6 Maverick McNealy 67b-71a—138 -6 Francesco Molinari 66b-72a—138 -6 Taylor Pendrith 67b-71a—138 -6 Mito Pereira 69a-69b—138 -6 Scott Piercy 72a-66b—138 -6 Chad Ramey 71a-67b—138 -6 Patrick Reed 72a-66b—138 -6 Justin Rose 67b-71a—138 -6 Austin Smotherman 67b-71a—138 -6 Nick Taylor 73a-65b—138 -6 Daniel Berger 67b-72a—139 -5 Joseph Bramlett 73a-66b—139 -5 Doug Ghim 66b-73a—139 -5 Talor Gooch 73a-66b—139 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 72a-67b—139 -5 Sebastian Munoz 74a-65b—139 -5 Matthew NeSmith 68b-71a—139 -5 Alex Noren 70a-69b—139 -5 C.T. Pan 67b-72a—139 -5 Rory Sabbatini 71a-68b—139 -5 J.J. Spaun 73a-66b—139 -5 Sepp Straka 73a-66b—139 -5 Kevin Tway 65b-74a—139 -5 Camilo Villegas 70b-69a—139 -5 Jimmy Walker 69b-70a—139 -5 Keegan Bradley 70a-70b—140 -4 Bronson Burgoon 70b-70a—140 -4 Cameron Champ 75a-65b—140 -4 Cameron Davis 68b-72a—140 -4 Pat Perez 72a-68b—140 -4 Chez Reavie 70a-70b—140 -4 Patrick Rodgers 71b-69a—140 -4 Xander Schauffele 68b-72a—140 -4 Greyson Sigg 72a-68b—140 -4 Robert Streb 67b-73a—140 -4 Jhonattan Vegas 71a-69b—140 -4 Gary Woodland 72a-68b—140 -4 Kevin Chappell 73a-68b—141 -3 Wyndham Clark 69a-72b—141 -3 Michael Gligic 67b-74a—141 -3 Lanto Griffin 73a-68b—141 -3 Anirban Lahiri 71b-70a—141 -3 Martin Laird 67b-74a—141 -3 Hank Lebioda 74a-67b—141 -3 David Lipsky 68b-73a—141 -3 Adam Long 72a-69b—141 -3 Seung-Yul Noh 73a-68b—141 -3 Andrew Novak 71a-70b—141 -3 Carlos Ortiz 72a-69b—141 -3 Scott Stallings 69b-72a—141 -3 Kevin Streelman 70a-71b—141 -3 Adam Svensson 72a-69b—141 -3 Curtis Thompson 70b-71a—141 -3 Matthew Wolff 71a-70b—141 -3 Cameron Young 67b-74a—141 -3

Missed Cut

Jonathan Byrd 69b-73a—142 -2 Austin Cook 72b-70a—142 -2 Bryson DeChambeau 70b-72a—142 -2 Rickie Fowler 66b-76a—142 -2 Brandon Hagy 70b-72a—142 -2 James Hahn 72b-70a—142 -2 Jim Herman 71a-71b—142 -2 Max Homa 68b-74a—142 -2 Beau Hossler 73a-69b—142 -2 Mark Hubbard 69b-73a—142 -2 Mackenzie Hughes 70b-72a—142 -2 Stephan Jaeger 65b-77a—142 -2 Patton Kizzire 70b-72a—142 -2 Taylor Moore 75a-67b—142 -2 Aaron Wise 67b-75a—142 -2 Jonas Blixt 70b-73a—143 -1 Hayden Buckley 71a-72b—143 -1 Sam Burns 67b-76a—143 -1 Corey Conners 75a-68b—143 -1 Jason Dufner 73b-70a—143 -1 Austin Eckroat 71b-72a—143 -1 Brice Garnett 72a-71b—143 -1 Scott Gutschewski 71b-72a—143 -1 Tom Hoge 69b-74a—143 -1 Kurt Kitayama 72a-71b—143 -1 Jim Knous 72b-71a—143 -1 Danny Lee 76a-67b—143 -1 Justin Lower 75a-68b—143 -1 Henrik Norlander 74a-69b—143 -1 Peter Uihlein 71b-72a—143 -1 Vincent Whaley 77a-66b—143 -1 Brett Drewitt 71b-73a—144 E Tony Finau 67b-77a—144 E Emiliano Grillo 71b-73a—144 E Nick Hardy 67b-77a—144 E Matt Jones 71b-73a—144 E Brooks Koepka 70b-74a—144 E Ben Kohles 69b-75a—144 E Brandt Snedeker 70b-74a—144 E Jared Wolfe 73a-71b—144 E Sung Kang 74a-71b—145 +1 Keith Mitchell 74a-71b—145 +1 Seth Reeves 69b-76a—145 +1 Brian Stuard 69b-76a—145 +1 Hudson Swafford 70b-75a—145 +1 Martin Trainer 77a-68b—145 +1 Dylan Wu 70b-75a—145 +1 Joel Dahmen 74a-72b—146 +2 Brent Grant 71b-75a—146 +2 Lee Hodges 76a-70b—146 +2 Trey Mullinax 70b-76a—146 +2 J.T. Poston 75a-71b—146 +2 Brandon Wu 70b-76a—146 +2 Tyler McCumber 77a-70b—147 +3 Phil Mickelson 76a-71b—147 +3 Davis Riley 70b-77a—147 +3 Sam Ryder 80a-67b—147 +3 David Skinns 72a-75b—147 +3 Kyle Stanley 80a-67b—147 +3 Callum Tarren 80a-67b—147 +3 Dawie Van der Walt 71b-76a—147 +3 Kevin Yu 71b-76a—147 +3 Dylan Frittelli 67b-81a—148 +4 Chesson Hadley 69b-79a—148 +4 Adam Hadwin 73b-75a—148 +4 Jordan Spieth 70b-78a—148 +4 Nick Watney 74b-74a—148 +4 Maxwell Sear 79a-70b—149 +5 Richy Werenski 77a-72b—149 +5 Harry Higgs 74a-76b—150 +6 Paul Barjon 77b-74a—151 +7 Jared Du Toit 77a-74b—151 +7 Max McGreevy 74a-77b—151 +7 Ryan Alford 77a-75b—152 +8 Joshua Creel 81a-73b—154 +10 Michael Block 76b-81a—157 +13 Kamaiu Johnson 72b-85a—157 +13

