Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

Thursday
La Jolla, Calif.
a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)
7,765 yards; Par 72
b-Torrey Pines – North
7,258 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8.4 million
Second Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses.
|Jon Rahm
|66a-65b—131
|-13
|Adam Schenk
|69a-62b—131
|-13
|Justin Thomas
|68a-63b—131
|-13
|Cameron Tringale
|67a-65b—132
|-12
|Peter Malnati
|67a-66b—133
|-11
|Jason Day
|70a-65b—135
|-9
|Si Woo Kim
|71a-64b—135
|-9
|Luke List
|67a-68b—135
|-9
|Aaron Rai
|67b-68a—135
|-9
|Alex Smalley
|73a-62b—135
|-9
|Sahith Theegala
|67b-68a—135
|-9
|Bill Haas
|67b-69a—136
|-8
|Billy Horschel
|63b-73a—136
|-8
|Sungjae Im
|70b-66a—136
|-8
|Taylor Montgomery
|72a-64b—136
|-8
|Ryan Palmer
|67b-69a—136
|-8
|Dustin Johnson
|68a-69b—137
|-7
|Joaquin Niemann
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Doc Redman
|74a-63b—137
|-7
|Scottie Scheffler
|70a-67b—137
|-7
|Michael Thompson
|64b-73a—137
|-7
|Will Zalatoris
|69a-68b—137
|-7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|69b-69a—138
|-6
|Marc Leishman
|71a-67b—138
|-6
|Maverick McNealy
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Francesco Molinari
|66b-72a—138
|-6
|Taylor Pendrith
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Mito Pereira
|69a-69b—138
|-6
|Scott Piercy
|72a-66b—138
|-6
|Chad Ramey
|71a-67b—138
|-6
|Patrick Reed
|72a-66b—138
|-6
|Justin Rose
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Austin Smotherman
|67b-71a—138
|-6
|Nick Taylor
|73a-65b—138
|-6
|Daniel Berger
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Joseph Bramlett
|73a-66b—139
|-5
|Doug Ghim
|66b-73a—139
|-5
|Talor Gooch
|73a-66b—139
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72a-67b—139
|-5
|Sebastian Munoz
|74a-65b—139
|-5
|Matthew NeSmith
|68b-71a—139
|-5
|Alex Noren
|70a-69b—139
|-5
|C.T. Pan
|67b-72a—139
|-5
|Rory Sabbatini
|71a-68b—139
|-5
|J.J. Spaun
|73a-66b—139
|-5
|Sepp Straka
|73a-66b—139
|-5
|Kevin Tway
|65b-74a—139
|-5
|Camilo Villegas
|70b-69a—139
|-5
|Jimmy Walker
|69b-70a—139
|-5
|Keegan Bradley
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Bronson Burgoon
|70b-70a—140
|-4
|Cameron Champ
|75a-65b—140
|-4
|Cameron Davis
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Pat Perez
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Chez Reavie
|70a-70b—140
|-4
|Patrick Rodgers
|71b-69a—140
|-4
|Xander Schauffele
|68b-72a—140
|-4
|Greyson Sigg
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Robert Streb
|67b-73a—140
|-4
|Jhonattan Vegas
|71a-69b—140
|-4
|Gary Woodland
|72a-68b—140
|-4
|Kevin Chappell
|73a-68b—141
|-3
|Wyndham Clark
|69a-72b—141
|-3
|Michael Gligic
|67b-74a—141
|-3
|Lanto Griffin
|73a-68b—141
|-3
|Anirban Lahiri
|71b-70a—141
|-3
|Martin Laird
|67b-74a—141
|-3
|Hank Lebioda
|74a-67b—141
|-3
|David Lipsky
|68b-73a—141
|-3
|Adam Long
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Seung-Yul Noh
|73a-68b—141
|-3
|Andrew Novak
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Carlos Ortiz
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Scott Stallings
|69b-72a—141
|-3
|Kevin Streelman
|70a-71b—141
|-3
|Adam Svensson
|72a-69b—141
|-3
|Curtis Thompson
|70b-71a—141
|-3
|Matthew Wolff
|71a-70b—141
|-3
|Cameron Young
|67b-74a—141
|-3
Missed Cut
|Jonathan Byrd
|69b-73a—142
|-2
|Austin Cook
|72b-70a—142
|-2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|70b-72a—142
|-2
|Rickie Fowler
|66b-76a—142
|-2
|Brandon Hagy
|70b-72a—142
|-2
|James Hahn
|72b-70a—142
|-2
|Jim Herman
|71a-71b—142
|-2
|Max Homa
|68b-74a—142
|-2
|Beau Hossler
|73a-69b—142
|-2
|Mark Hubbard
|69b-73a—142
|-2
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70b-72a—142
|-2
|Stephan Jaeger
|65b-77a—142
|-2
|Patton Kizzire
|70b-72a—142
|-2
|Taylor Moore
|75a-67b—142
|-2
|Aaron Wise
|67b-75a—142
|-2
|Jonas Blixt
|70b-73a—143
|-1
|Hayden Buckley
|71a-72b—143
|-1
|Sam Burns
|67b-76a—143
|-1
|Corey Conners
|75a-68b—143
|-1
|Jason Dufner
|73b-70a—143
|-1
|Austin Eckroat
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Brice Garnett
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Scott Gutschewski
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Tom Hoge
|69b-74a—143
|-1
|Kurt Kitayama
|72a-71b—143
|-1
|Jim Knous
|72b-71a—143
|-1
|Danny Lee
|76a-67b—143
|-1
|Justin Lower
|75a-68b—143
|-1
|Henrik Norlander
|74a-69b—143
|-1
|Peter Uihlein
|71b-72a—143
|-1
|Vincent Whaley
|77a-66b—143
|-1
|Brett Drewitt
|71b-73a—144
|E
|Tony Finau
|67b-77a—144
|E
|Emiliano Grillo
|71b-73a—144
|E
|Nick Hardy
|67b-77a—144
|E
|Matt Jones
|71b-73a—144
|E
|Brooks Koepka
|70b-74a—144
|E
|Ben Kohles
|69b-75a—144
|E
|Brandt Snedeker
|70b-74a—144
|E
|Jared Wolfe
|73a-71b—144
|E
|Sung Kang
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Keith Mitchell
|74a-71b—145
|+1
|Seth Reeves
|69b-76a—145
|+1
|Brian Stuard
|69b-76a—145
|+1
|Hudson Swafford
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Martin Trainer
|77a-68b—145
|+1
|Dylan Wu
|70b-75a—145
|+1
|Joel Dahmen
|74a-72b—146
|+2
|Brent Grant
|71b-75a—146
|+2
|Lee Hodges
|76a-70b—146
|+2
|Trey Mullinax
|70b-76a—146
|+2
|J.T. Poston
|75a-71b—146
|+2
|Brandon Wu
|70b-76a—146
|+2
|Tyler McCumber
|77a-70b—147
|+3
|Phil Mickelson
|76a-71b—147
|+3
|Davis Riley
|70b-77a—147
|+3
|Sam Ryder
|80a-67b—147
|+3
|David Skinns
|72a-75b—147
|+3
|Kyle Stanley
|80a-67b—147
|+3
|Callum Tarren
|80a-67b—147
|+3
|Dawie Van der Walt
|71b-76a—147
|+3
|Kevin Yu
|71b-76a—147
|+3
|Dylan Frittelli
|67b-81a—148
|+4
|Chesson Hadley
|69b-79a—148
|+4
|Adam Hadwin
|73b-75a—148
|+4
|Jordan Spieth
|70b-78a—148
|+4
|Nick Watney
|74b-74a—148
|+4
|Maxwell Sear
|79a-70b—149
|+5
|Richy Werenski
|77a-72b—149
|+5
|Harry Higgs
|74a-76b—150
|+6
|Paul Barjon
|77b-74a—151
|+7
|Jared Du Toit
|77a-74b—151
|+7
|Max McGreevy
|74a-77b—151
|+7
|Ryan Alford
|77a-75b—152
|+8
|Joshua Creel
|81a-73b—154
|+10
|Michael Block
|76b-81a—157
|+13
|Kamaiu Johnson
|72b-85a—157
|+13
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments