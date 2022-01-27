Trending:
Farmers Insurance Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 8:26 pm
4 min read
      

Thursday

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines – South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines – North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.4 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jon Rahm 66a-65b—131 -13
Adam Schenk 69a-62b—131 -13
Justin Thomas 68a-63b—131 -13
Cameron Tringale 67a-65b—132 -12
Peter Malnati 67a-66b—133 -11
Jason Day 70a-65b—135 -9
Si Woo Kim 71a-64b—135 -9
Luke List 67a-68b—135 -9
Aaron Rai 67b-68a—135 -9
Alex Smalley 73a-62b—135 -9
Sahith Theegala 67b-68a—135 -9
Bill Haas 67b-69a—136 -8
Billy Horschel 63b-73a—136 -8
Sungjae Im 70b-66a—136 -8
Taylor Montgomery 72a-64b—136 -8
Ryan Palmer 67b-69a—136 -8
Dustin Johnson 68a-69b—137 -7
Joaquin Niemann 69a-68b—137 -7
Doc Redman 74a-63b—137 -7
Scottie Scheffler 70a-67b—137 -7
Michael Thompson 64b-73a—137 -7
Will Zalatoris 69a-68b—137 -7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69b-69a—138 -6
Marc Leishman 71a-67b—138 -6
Maverick McNealy 67b-71a—138 -6
Francesco Molinari 66b-72a—138 -6
Taylor Pendrith 67b-71a—138 -6
Mito Pereira 69a-69b—138 -6
Scott Piercy 72a-66b—138 -6
Chad Ramey 71a-67b—138 -6
Patrick Reed 72a-66b—138 -6
Justin Rose 67b-71a—138 -6
Austin Smotherman 67b-71a—138 -6
Nick Taylor 73a-65b—138 -6
Daniel Berger 67b-72a—139 -5
Joseph Bramlett 73a-66b—139 -5
Doug Ghim 66b-73a—139 -5
Talor Gooch 73a-66b—139 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 72a-67b—139 -5
Sebastian Munoz 74a-65b—139 -5
Matthew NeSmith 68b-71a—139 -5
Alex Noren 70a-69b—139 -5
C.T. Pan 67b-72a—139 -5
Rory Sabbatini 71a-68b—139 -5
J.J. Spaun 73a-66b—139 -5
Sepp Straka 73a-66b—139 -5
Kevin Tway 65b-74a—139 -5
Camilo Villegas 70b-69a—139 -5
Jimmy Walker 69b-70a—139 -5
Keegan Bradley 70a-70b—140 -4
Bronson Burgoon 70b-70a—140 -4
Cameron Champ 75a-65b—140 -4
Cameron Davis 68b-72a—140 -4
Pat Perez 72a-68b—140 -4
Chez Reavie 70a-70b—140 -4
Patrick Rodgers 71b-69a—140 -4
Xander Schauffele 68b-72a—140 -4
Greyson Sigg 72a-68b—140 -4
Robert Streb 67b-73a—140 -4
Jhonattan Vegas 71a-69b—140 -4
Gary Woodland 72a-68b—140 -4
Kevin Chappell 73a-68b—141 -3
Wyndham Clark 69a-72b—141 -3
Michael Gligic 67b-74a—141 -3
Lanto Griffin 73a-68b—141 -3
Anirban Lahiri 71b-70a—141 -3
Martin Laird 67b-74a—141 -3
Hank Lebioda 74a-67b—141 -3
David Lipsky 68b-73a—141 -3
Adam Long 72a-69b—141 -3
Seung-Yul Noh 73a-68b—141 -3
Andrew Novak 71a-70b—141 -3
Carlos Ortiz 72a-69b—141 -3
Scott Stallings 69b-72a—141 -3
Kevin Streelman 70a-71b—141 -3
Adam Svensson 72a-69b—141 -3
Curtis Thompson 70b-71a—141 -3
Matthew Wolff 71a-70b—141 -3
Cameron Young 67b-74a—141 -3

Missed Cut

Jonathan Byrd 69b-73a—142 -2
Austin Cook 72b-70a—142 -2
Bryson DeChambeau 70b-72a—142 -2
Rickie Fowler 66b-76a—142 -2
Brandon Hagy 70b-72a—142 -2
James Hahn 72b-70a—142 -2
Jim Herman 71a-71b—142 -2
Max Homa 68b-74a—142 -2
Beau Hossler 73a-69b—142 -2
Mark Hubbard 69b-73a—142 -2
Mackenzie Hughes 70b-72a—142 -2
Stephan Jaeger 65b-77a—142 -2
Patton Kizzire 70b-72a—142 -2
Taylor Moore 75a-67b—142 -2
Aaron Wise 67b-75a—142 -2
Jonas Blixt 70b-73a—143 -1
Hayden Buckley 71a-72b—143 -1
Sam Burns 67b-76a—143 -1
Corey Conners 75a-68b—143 -1
Jason Dufner 73b-70a—143 -1
Austin Eckroat 71b-72a—143 -1
Brice Garnett 72a-71b—143 -1
Scott Gutschewski 71b-72a—143 -1
Tom Hoge 69b-74a—143 -1
Kurt Kitayama 72a-71b—143 -1
Jim Knous 72b-71a—143 -1
Danny Lee 76a-67b—143 -1
Justin Lower 75a-68b—143 -1
Henrik Norlander 74a-69b—143 -1
Peter Uihlein 71b-72a—143 -1
Vincent Whaley 77a-66b—143 -1
Brett Drewitt 71b-73a—144 E
Tony Finau 67b-77a—144 E
Emiliano Grillo 71b-73a—144 E
Nick Hardy 67b-77a—144 E
Matt Jones 71b-73a—144 E
Brooks Koepka 70b-74a—144 E
Ben Kohles 69b-75a—144 E
Brandt Snedeker 70b-74a—144 E
Jared Wolfe 73a-71b—144 E
Sung Kang 74a-71b—145 +1
Keith Mitchell 74a-71b—145 +1
Seth Reeves 69b-76a—145 +1
Brian Stuard 69b-76a—145 +1
Hudson Swafford 70b-75a—145 +1
Martin Trainer 77a-68b—145 +1
Dylan Wu 70b-75a—145 +1
Joel Dahmen 74a-72b—146 +2
Brent Grant 71b-75a—146 +2
Lee Hodges 76a-70b—146 +2
Trey Mullinax 70b-76a—146 +2
J.T. Poston 75a-71b—146 +2
Brandon Wu 70b-76a—146 +2
Tyler McCumber 77a-70b—147 +3
Phil Mickelson 76a-71b—147 +3
Davis Riley 70b-77a—147 +3
Sam Ryder 80a-67b—147 +3
David Skinns 72a-75b—147 +3
Kyle Stanley 80a-67b—147 +3
Callum Tarren 80a-67b—147 +3
Dawie Van der Walt 71b-76a—147 +3
Kevin Yu 71b-76a—147 +3
Dylan Frittelli 67b-81a—148 +4
Chesson Hadley 69b-79a—148 +4
Adam Hadwin 73b-75a—148 +4
Jordan Spieth 70b-78a—148 +4
Nick Watney 74b-74a—148 +4
Maxwell Sear 79a-70b—149 +5
Richy Werenski 77a-72b—149 +5
Harry Higgs 74a-76b—150 +6
Paul Barjon 77b-74a—151 +7
Jared Du Toit 77a-74b—151 +7
Max McGreevy 74a-77b—151 +7
Ryan Alford 77a-75b—152 +8
Joshua Creel 81a-73b—154 +10
Michael Block 76b-81a—157 +13
Kamaiu Johnson 72b-85a—157 +13

