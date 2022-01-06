Farrakhan, E. Michigan host Ball State

Ball State (6-7, 1-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6, 1-0)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Cochran and Ball State will go up against Noah Farrakhan and Eastern Michigan. The junior Cochran is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Farrakhan, a freshman, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Juniors Cochran and Luke Bumbalough have led the Cardinals. Cochran has averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals while Bumbalough has put up 12.4 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Farrakhan and Monty Scott. Farrakhan has averaged 16.3 points while Scott has put up 14.6 points per game.TERRIFIC TYLER: Cochran has connected on 31 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Ball State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Ball State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 89 points during those contests. Eastern Michigan has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 73.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have pushed that total to 82.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

