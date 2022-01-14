Farrakhan, Eastern Michigan Eagles to visit Williams, Northern Illinois Huskies

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 2-1 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-8, 1-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keshawn Williams and the Northern Illinois Huskies host Noah Farrakhan and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Huskies are 1-0 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 33.0% from deep, led by Edward Manuel shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks third in the MAC scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Farrakhan averaging 1.3.

The Huskies and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trendon Hankerson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 37.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Farrakhan is averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. James Scott is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

