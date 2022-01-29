FAU 73, UTSA 64

FAU (12-9)

Goldin 2-3 0-0 4, Forrest 2-6 7-8 12, Greenlee 4-11 6-7 16, Martin 6-10 0-0 16, Winchester 2-7 0-0 4, Davis 4-8 6-7 15, Rosado 0-5 2-2 2, Baruti 1-4 1-2 4, Zimonjic 0-1 0-0 0, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 22-26 73.

UTSA (8-14)

Ford 2-3 0-4 4, Germany 5-11 1-3 11, Czumbel 1-7 0-0 3, Ivy-Curry 7-24 2-2 19, McNeill 3-6 1-1 7, Deing 3-14 0-0 8, Addo-Ankrah 2-5 0-0 6, Bofinger 2-3 2-3 6, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-74 6-13 64.

Halftime_UTSA 38-35. 3-Point Goals_FAU 9-24 (Martin 4-8, Greenlee 2-6, Baruti 1-3, Davis 1-3, Forrest 1-3, Winchester 0-1), UTSA 8-29 (Ivy-Curry 3-9, Addo-Ankrah 2-4, Deing 2-10, Czumbel 1-5, McNeill 0-1). Fouled Out_Goldin. Rebounds_FAU 38 (Martin 9), UTSA 43 (Germany 10). Assists_FAU 11 (Martin 4), UTSA 12 (McNeill 4). Total Fouls_FAU 16, UTSA 22. A_1,129 (4,080).

