FAU 78, W. Kentucky 69

W. KENTUCKY (10-7)
Hamilton 5-9 0-0 11, Sharp 0-4 0-0 0, Frampton 2-6 0-0 6, Justice 7-10 2-2 18, McKnight 7-13 8-12 22, Brashear 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 2-7 0-0 6, Butz 1-3 2-4 4, Hughey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-18 69.
FAU (10-8)
Goldin 6-9 0-0 12, Forrest 6-13 0-0 14, Greenlee 4-11 0-0 12, Martin 5-12 0-0 13, Winchester 6-10 1-3 14, Baruti 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 4-9 0-0 9, Rosado 2-5 0-0 4, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 1-3 78.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 36-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 7-16 (Anderson 2-3, Justice 2-4, Frampton 2-5, Hamilton 1-3), FAU 11-32 (Greenlee 4-7, Martin 3-9, Forrest 2-7, Davis 1-3, Winchester 1-4, Baruti 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 26 (McKnight 6), FAU 35 (Goldin, Winchester 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 13 (Justice 5), FAU 20 (Forrest 8). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 9, FAU 15.
