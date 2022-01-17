FAU 96, Charlotte 67

CHARLOTTE (9-6)

Braswell 1-3 2-2 5, Khalifa 1-3 0-0 2, Butler 3-9 5-6 13, Threadgill 2-4 0-0 5, Young 10-17 7-8 30, Trapp 3-8 1-2 8, Vasic 0-1 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Folkes 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 2-2 0-0 4, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 15-18 67.

FAU (9-8)

Goldin 5-7 4-5 14, Forrest 5-7 0-0 14, Greenlee 6-11 0-0 16, Martin 7-11 3-3 20, Winchester 1-3 2-2 4, Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Rosado 3-6 3-3 9, Baruti 1-2 0-0 3, Weatherspoon 3-4 0-0 8, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Zimonjic 1-1 0-0 3, Ulmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-55 12-13 96.

Halftime_FAU 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-19 (Young 3-5, Butler 2-4, Braswell 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Trapp 1-2, Garcia 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Khalifa 0-2), FAU 16-21 (Forrest 4-4, Greenlee 4-5, Martin 3-6, Weatherspoon 2-3, Baruti 1-1, Davis 1-1, Zimonjic 1-1). Rebounds_Charlotte 20 (Butler 8), FAU 30 (Davis 6). Assists_Charlotte 5 (Butler, Young, Trapp, Vasic, Garcia 1), FAU 16 (Forrest, Winchester 3). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, FAU 12. A_1,029 (5,000).

