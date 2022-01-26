Trending:
Ferrarini and the Omaha Mavericks host conference foe Oral Roberts

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 2:02 am
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-2 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (3-17, 2-7 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Max Abmas and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles visit Nick Ferrarini and the Omaha Mavericks on Thursday.

The Mavericks have gone 2-7 in home games. Omaha is 2-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Lufile averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 107-62 on Jan. 2. Abmas scored 20 points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felix Lemetti is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10 points. Frankie Fidler is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Omaha.

Abmas is averaging 22.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

