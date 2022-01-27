Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

FGCU hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 1:02 am
1 min read
      

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-10, 2-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-8, 2-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Devontae Blanton scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-58 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. FGCU ranks fourth in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 2.9.

The Colonels are 2-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.8.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavian Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.3 points and 6.2 assists for the Eagles. Samuel is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Blanton is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Jomaru Brown is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

