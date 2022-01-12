FGCU visits Kennesaw State after Moultrie’s 23-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-8)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Jamir Moultrie scored 23 points in Kennesaw State’s 108-51 victory against the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

The Owls are 5-2 in home games. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN with 13.8 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.4.

The Eagles have gone 1-1 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is third in the ASUN scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The Owls and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Owls. Burden is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Tavian Dunn-Martin is averaging 20.9 points and 6.4 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

