FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year

2021 — Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea

2020 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2019 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool

2018 — Didiers Deschamps, France

2017 — Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid

2016 — Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City

2015 — Luis Enrique, Barcelona

2014 — Joachim Loew, Germany

2013 — Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich

2012 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain

2011 — Pep Guardiola, Barcelona

2010 — Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid

