FIFA Men’s Coach of the Year

2021 — Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea
2020 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool
2019 — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool
2018 — Didiers Deschamps, France
2017 — Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid
2016 — Claudio Ranieri, Leicester City
2015 — Luis Enrique, Barcelona
2014 — Joachim Loew, Germany
2013 — Jupp Heynckes, Bayern Munich
2012 — Vicente del Bosque, Spain
2011 — Pep Guardiola, Barcelona
2010 — Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid
