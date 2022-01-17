On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year

January 17, 2022 2:38 pm
2021 — Emma Hayes, Chelsea

2020 — Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands

2019 — Jill Ellis, United States

2018 — Reynald Pedros, Lyon

2017 — Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands

2016 — Silvia Neid, Germany

2015 — Jill Ellis, United States

2014 — Ralf Kellermann, Wolfsburg

2013 — Silvia Neid, Germany

2012 — Pia Sundhage, United States

2011 — Norio Sasaki, Japan

2010 — Silvia Neid, Germany

