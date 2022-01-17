FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year

2021 — Emma Hayes, Chelsea
2020 — Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands
2019 — Jill Ellis, United States
2018 — Reynald Pedros, Lyon
2017 — Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands
2016 — Silvia Neid, Germany
2015 — Jill Ellis, United States
2014 — Ralf Kellermann, Wolfsburg
2013 — Silvia Neid, Germany
2012 — Pia Sundhage, United States
2011 — Norio Sasaki, Japan
2010 — Silvia Neid, Germany
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments