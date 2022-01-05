FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (3-10)

Poulina 2-5 2-3 8, Garrett 6-15 3-7 16, Joseph 8-18 0-0 16, McEntire 1-6 1-2 4, Davis 4-10 2-2 11, Long 2-3 2-2 6, Poteat 2-3 0-0 4, Blackwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 10-16 65.

FIU (10-4)

Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Pinkney 2-2 0-0 4, Brewer 4-13 3-4 12, Jones 8-16 0-0 18, Lovett 5-13 3-5 17, Krivokapic 1-4 0-0 3, Smart 1-3 1-2 4, Hawkins 1-4 0-0 3, Wilcox 1-1 1-2 3, Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Kelley 1-2 0-0 2, Sanogo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-13 68.

Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 35-20. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 5-12 (Poulina 2-4, Davis 1-1, Garrett 1-2, McEntire 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Poteat 0-1), FIU 10-31 (Lovett 4-9, Jones 2-7, Smart 1-2, Brewer 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Krivokapic 1-4, Kelley 0-1). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 31 (Davis 8), FIU 32 (Pinkney, Jones, Lovett 5). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 11 (McEntire 5), FIU 15 (Brewer 11). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 14, FIU 14. A_107 (5,000).

