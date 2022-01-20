FIU 70, Marshall 66

MARSHALL (7-10)
Anochili-Killen 5-10 1-2 11, Miladinovic 0-2 0-0 0, Early 3-9 2-2 10, Kinsey 8-17 9-14 25, Taylor 6-17 0-0 15, McKey 1-3 0-0 2, George 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-60 12-18 66.
FIU (11-7)
Brown 8-11 0-0 16, Pinkney 2-3 1-2 5, Banks 2-4 2-2 6, Brewer 6-15 4-4 19, Lovett 1-4 0-0 2, Hawkins 7-12 0-2 17, Smart 2-3 0-0 5, Wilcox 0-3 0-0 0, Krivokapic 0-3 0-0 0, Sanogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 7-10 70.
Halftime_Marshall 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 6-25 (Taylor 3-9, Early 2-7, George 1-2, Miladinovic 0-1, Kinsey 0-2, Anochili-Killen 0-4), FIU 7-22 (Hawkins 3-5, Brewer 3-7, Smart 1-1, Pinkney 0-1, Wilcox 0-1, Brown 0-2, Krivokapic 0-2, Lovett 0-3). Rebounds_Marshall 27 (Anochili-Killen, Kinsey 6), FIU 37 (Brown 10). Assists_Marshall 5 (Kinsey 3), FIU 10 (Brewer 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 13, FIU 17.
