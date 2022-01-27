Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Flagg lifts Sam Houston St. over California Baptist 73-68

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 12:33 am
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Savion Flagg had 28 points as Sam Houston narrowly beat California Baptist 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Flagg hit 12 of 15 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Jaden Ray had 12 points for Sam Houston (13-9, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Donte Powers added six rebounds.

Tre Armstrong had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (12-8, 2-5). Daniel Akin added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Rowell had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

