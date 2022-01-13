Florida 68, Auburn 63

AUBURN (8-7)

Johnson 2-5 3-4 7, Coulibaly 9-19 5-10 24, Hughes 3-7 0-0 6, Scott-Grayson 3-11 3-4 9, Wells 2-6 3-4 8, Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Onwumelu 0-0 2-2 2, Bostic 2-2 1-2 5, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Donahue 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 17-26 63

FLORIDA (12-5)

Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 1-6 0-0 2, Broughton 2-12 0-0 4, Rickards 3-9 8-8 14, Smith 6-13 7-10 19, de Oliveira 0-1 0-0 0, Toonders 4-5 0-0 8, Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-4 2-2 5, Rimdal 5-8 3-3 14, Warren 1-1 0-0 2, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 20-23 68

Auburn 14 16 18 15 — 63 Florida 21 16 17 14 — 68

3-Point Goals_Auburn 2-10 (Coulibaly 1-3, Hughes 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3, Wells 1-1, Jordan 0-1, Graves 0-1), Florida 2-11 (Merritt 0-1, Broughton 0-3, Rickards 0-1, Smith 0-1, Moore 1-2, Rimdal 1-3). Assists_Auburn 9 (Scott-Grayson 3), Florida 8 (Smith 3). Fouled Out_Auburn Coulibaly, Scott-Grayson. Rebounds_Auburn 37 (Coulibaly 3-8), Florida 36 (Moore 3-5). Total Fouls_Auburn 20, Florida 19. Technical Fouls_Auburn Coulibaly 1. A_801.

