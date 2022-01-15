Florida 71, South Carolina 63

FLORIDA (9-6)

Castleton 4-7 2-2 10, Duruji 2-2 0-0 4, Fleming 6-11 0-1 14, McKissic 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 4-6 4-5 14, Appleby 1-4 2-3 4, Felder 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 2-6 2-4 8, Jitoboh 3-3 0-0 6, Kennedy 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-49 10-15 71.

SOUTH CAROLINA (10-6)

Bryant 2-11 0-0 4, Leveque 2-5 3-4 7, Reese 3-10 0-0 8, Stevenson 4-12 0-0 10, Wright 2-7 0-0 5, Couisnard 2-10 0-1 4, D.Carter 3-4 0-0 7, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, C.Carter 5-9 0-0 12, Woodley 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-74 3-5 63.

Halftime_Florida 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-22 (Reeves 2-3, Fleming 2-5, Jones 2-5, Kennedy 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Felder 0-1, Appleby 0-2, McKissic 0-2), South Carolina 8-22 (C.Carter 2-4, Stevenson 2-4, Reese 2-7, D.Carter 1-1, Wright 1-3, Martin 0-1, Couisnard 0-2). Rebounds_Florida 33 (Castleton 7), South Carolina 30 (Bryant 8). Assists_Florida 17 (Appleby 6), South Carolina 10 (Reese, Couisnard, Martin 2). Total Fouls_Florida 10, South Carolina 15.

