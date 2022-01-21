Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida 77, No. 23 Kentucky 52

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA (14-5)

Dut 2-4 0-0 4, Merritt 5-11 0-0 10, Broughton 5-11 2-2 13, Rickards 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 10-18 4-5 25, de Oliveira 0-2 4-4 4, Toonders 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Rimdal 5-6 0-0 15, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 10-11 77

KENTUCKY (8-6)

Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Howard 7-21 1-2 17, Hunt 2-13 5-6 9, Massengill 3-10 4-4 10, Walker 4-13 2-4 12, Benton 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Leveretter 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-66 12-16 52

Florida 20 24 15 18 77
Kentucky 16 10 11 15 52

3-Point Goals_Florida 7-15 (Broughton 1-4, Smith 1-3, de Oliveira 0-1, Moore 0-1, Rimdal 5-6), Kentucky 4-18 (Howard 2-6, Hunt 0-5, Massengill 0-1, Walker 2-4, King 0-2). Assists_Florida 18 (Smith 6), Kentucky 8 (Howard 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 48 (Rickards 8, Smith 8), Kentucky 31 (Howard 10). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Kentucky 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,372.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey