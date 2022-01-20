Trending:
Florida 77, No. 23 Kentucky 52

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:42 pm
FLORIDA (14-5)

Dut 2-4 0-0 4, Merritt 5-11 0-0 10, Broughton 5-11 2-2 13, Rickards 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 10-18 4-5 25, de Oliveira 0-2 4-4 4, Toonders 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Rimdal 5-6 0-0 15, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-58 10-11 77

KENTUCKY (8-6)

Owens 1-4 0-0 2, Howard 7-21 1-2 17, Hunt 2-13 5-6 9, Massengill 3-10 4-4 10, Walker 4-13 2-4 12, Benton 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Leveretter 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-66 12-16 52

Florida 20 24 15 18 77
Kentucky 16 10 11 15 52

3-Point Goals_Florida 7-15 (Broughton 1-4, Smith 1-3, de Oliveira 0-1, Moore 0-1, Rimdal 5-6), Kentucky 4-18 (Howard 2-6, Hunt 0-5, Massengill 0-1, Walker 2-4, King 0-2). Assists_Florida 18 (Smith 6), Kentucky 8 (Howard 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 48 (Rickards 2-8), Kentucky 31 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Kentucky 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,372.

