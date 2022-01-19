Florida 80, Mississippi St. 72

MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4)

Brooks 3-3 0-0 7, Jeffries 2-6 0-0 4, Smith 6-8 5-9 17, Molinar 6-11 0-1 12, Moore 5-12 5-5 18, Matthews 2-2 1-2 5, Garcia 0-1 1-2 1, Davis 1-2 1-2 3, Watts 2-5 1-1 5. Totals 27-50 14-22 72.

FLORIDA (11-6)

Duruji 6-8 8-9 22, Jitoboh 3-5 2-3 8, Fleming 2-3 6-7 10, McKissic 1-3 0-1 2, Reeves 4-7 3-4 14, Appleby 4-10 5-6 17, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 2-5 0-0 5, Gatkek 1-2 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 24-30 80.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 4-12 (Moore 3-7, Brooks 1-1, Garcia 0-1, Molinar 0-1, Watts 0-2), Florida 10-23 (Appleby 4-8, Reeves 3-6, Duruji 2-3, Felder 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, McKissic 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 26 (Smith 6), Florida 21 (McKissic 5). Assists_Mississippi St. 11 (Molinar 5), Florida 14 (Fleming, Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 22, Florida 22.

