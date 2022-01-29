Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-9)

Cisse 1-3 3-4 5, Anderson 3-8 2-2 9, Likekele 5-10 4-6 14, Thompson 4-11 0-2 12, Walker 3-7 1-1 7, Moncrieffe 4-7 1-2 9, Ke.Boone 3-5 0-0 9, Smith 2-2 1-2 5, Newton 0-0 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 12-19 72.

FLORIDA (13-8)

Duruji 3-7 2-4 10, Appleby 5-10 8-9 21, Fleming 3-6 6-6 14, McKissic 1-7 5-6 8, Reeves 4-8 2-2 11, Gatkek 2-2 4-6 8, Jones 1-4 5-6 8, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-2 1-2 1, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 33-41 81.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 45-32. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 8-17 (Thompson 4-8, Ke.Boone 3-4, Anderson 1-3, Walker 0-2), Florida 10-30 (Appleby 3-7, Duruji 2-4, Fleming 2-4, Jones 1-4, Reeves 1-4, McKissic 1-5, Kennedy 0-1, Lane 0-1). Fouled Out_Walker. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 29 (Cisse 7), Florida 23 (Fleming 6). Assists_Oklahoma St. 10 (Likekele 3), Florida 10 (Appleby 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 28, Florida 17.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.