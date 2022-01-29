Florida A&M 65, Alabama A&M 60

FLORIDA A&M (8-11)

Jones 6-9 1-2 13, Moragne 3-5 2-2 8, Littles 0-1 6-8 6, Randolph 4-11 8-12 16, Reaves 3-7 1-1 8, Brown 5-7 0-0 14, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 18-25 65.

ALABAMA A&M (4-14)

Johnson 10-17 6-10 26, E.Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Hicks 6-14 0-0 18, Tucker 0-2 1-4 1, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, D.Smith 2-8 0-0 5, Cortez 0-2 0-1 0, Parker 3-3 0-0 7, Lawal 0-3 0-0 0, Jab.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-17 60.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-10 (Brown 4-5, Reaves 1-3, Littles 0-1, Randolph 0-1), Alabama A&M 8-21 (Hicks 6-12, Parker 1-1, D.Smith 1-5, Cortez 0-1, Tucker 0-2). Rebounds_Florida A&M 27 (Moragne, Reaves 7), Alabama A&M 23 (D.Smith 5). Assists_Florida A&M 13 (Reaves 6), Alabama A&M 15 (Tucker 7). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 21, Alabama A&M 23. A_1,706 (6,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.