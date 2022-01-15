Florida A&M 71, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, OT

FLORIDA A&M (4-11)

J.Brown 5-8 1-2 12, Jones 7-15 0-0 14, Moragne 1-4 6-8 8, Littles 3-7 2-2 9, Randolph 7-22 11-14 25, Stevens 1-5 0-2 3, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 20-28 71.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-15)

Stredic 0-1 1-2 1, Harris 5-13 0-0 14, Morris 1-5 7-10 10, Stokes 4-9 2-6 11, Vargas 1-5 1-2 3, B.Brown 8-19 1-6 17, Parchman 4-5 0-1 8, Haralson 0-1 0-0 0, Sampson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-59 14-29 66.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 3-10 (Littles 1-1, J.Brown 1-3, Stevens 1-4, Randolph 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 6-17 (Harris 4-7, Morris 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Haralson 0-1, Sampson 0-1, Vargas 0-1, B.Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones, Morris. Rebounds_Florida A&M 41 (Jones 11), Ark.-Pine Bluff 34 (B.Brown 8). Assists_Florida A&M 11 (Littles, Randolph 4), Ark.-Pine Bluff 12 (Stokes, Vargas, B.Brown 3). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 22, Ark.-Pine Bluff 20. A_1,254 (4,500).

