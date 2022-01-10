Florida A&M 75, Grambling St. 66

GRAMBLING ST. (5-12)

T.Randolph 2-4 0-0 4, Taylor 2-3 2-2 7, Christon 6-13 2-3 16, Moton 8-15 1-2 18, Munford 3-9 0-0 7, Cowart 0-3 2-2 2, Kingsby 1-6 2-2 4, McCray 3-10 0-4 6, Lamin 1-2 0-0 2, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 9-15 66.

FLORIDA A&M (3-11)

Brown 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 4-8 2-6 10, Moragne 4-8 2-3 10, Littles 0-4 7-7 7, M.Randolph 10-12 3-5 24, Clark 4-10 4-4 16, Barrs 1-2 0-2 2, Stamps 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 18-27 75.

Halftime_Florida A&M 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 5-19 (Christon 2-5, Taylor 1-1, Moton 1-4, Munford 1-5, Cowart 0-1, Kingsby 0-3), Florida A&M 7-19 (Clark 4-10, Brown 2-5, M.Randolph 1-2, Littles 0-1, Moragne 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 30 (Taylor 6), Florida A&M 32 (Jones 9). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Moton 4), Florida A&M 14 (Moragne, M.Randolph 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 21, Florida A&M 14. A_1,687 (9,639).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.