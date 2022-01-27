Florida Gulf Coast 77, E. Kentucky 73

E. KENTUCKY (10-10)

Balogun 5-6 0-0 10, Cruickshank 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 2-3 1-4 7, Robb 3-6 2-4 8, Blanton 4-6 0-0 8, Brown 8-20 4-6 20, Moreno 5-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-10 1-2 7, Minter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 8-16 73.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (13-8)

Samuel 8-13 2-6 18, Catto 2-6 0-2 5, Dunn-Martin 1-5 1-3 4, Largie 6-10 5-8 17, Miller 0-6 1-2 1, Richie 6-9 2-2 18, Anderson 2-5 2-2 6, Halvorsen 2-7 0-0 6, Rolon 0-0 0-0 0, Weir 0-0 0-0 0, Rosario 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 28-62 13-26 77.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 36-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 5-22 (Lewis 2-2, Williams 2-9, Moreno 1-3, Cruickshank 0-2, Robb 0-2, Brown 0-4), Florida Gulf Coast 8-28 (Richie 4-7, Halvorsen 2-7, Catto 1-4, Dunn-Martin 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Miller 0-4). Fouled Out_Blanton. Rebounds_E. Kentucky 28 (Lewis 12), Florida Gulf Coast 45 (Samuel 14). Assists_E. Kentucky 13 (Cruickshank, Robb, Blanton 3), Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Dunn-Martin 4). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 22, Florida Gulf Coast 17. A_2,234 (4,633).

