Florida Gulf Coast 93, Stetson 91, OT

FLORIDA GULF COAST (12-7)

Anderson 4-5 0-0 9, Samuel 3-6 2-6 8, Catto 1-7 4-5 6, Dunn-Martin 8-17 8-9 30, Largie 4-10 0-0 8, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Halvorsen 4-10 1-2 13, Rolon 3-4 1-2 9, Richie 2-4 0-0 6, Weir 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 31-66 16-26 93.

STETSON (7-11)

Smith 7-11 2-2 18, Tumblin 10-15 0-0 22, Johnston 5-10 0-0 14, Jones 6-17 2-4 14, Swenson 5-11 5-6 16, Panzo 1-3 0-0 3, Valdez 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 9-12 91.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 47-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 15-34 (Dunn-Martin 6-10, Halvorsen 4-10, Rolon 2-2, Richie 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Miller 0-1, Catto 0-3, Largie 0-3), Stetson 10-30 (Johnston 4-7, Smith 2-5, Tumblin 2-5, Panzo 1-3, Swenson 1-3, Crawford 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 26 (Samuel 10), Stetson 39 (Jones 14). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Dunn-Martin 7), Stetson 19 (Jones, Swenson, Valdez 4). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, Stetson 23.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.