Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida Gulf Coast defeats Eastern Kentucky 77-73

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel and Austin Richie scored 18 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 77-73 on Thursday.

Samuel also grabbed 14 rebounds, and Cyrus Largie added 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-8, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jomaru Brown had 20 points for the Colonels (10-11, 2-5). Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had 10 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 12 rebounds.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement