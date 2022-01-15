Florida St. 76, Syracuse 71

FLORIDA ST. (9-5)

Butler 1-2 0-2 2, McLeod 2-3 0-0 4, Evans 5-9 3-3 15, Mills 6-9 2-2 19, Polite 2-7 2-2 7, Cleveland 4-5 1-4 9, Wilkes 4-8 0-0 11, Prieto 2-2 0-0 4, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Fletcher 1-4 0-0 3, Warley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 8-13 76.

SYRACUSE (8-9)

J.Boeheim 3-9 0-0 6, Swider 5-10 3-3 17, Edwards 5-7 5-8 15, B.Boeheim 6-13 4-4 18, Girard 3-8 4-4 11, Torrence 2-4 0-0 4, Anselem 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 16-19 71.

Halftime_Syracuse 37-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 12-21 (Mills 5-6, Wilkes 3-6, Evans 2-4, Fletcher 1-1, Polite 1-2, Butler 0-1, Warley 0-1), Syracuse 7-17 (Swider 4-6, B.Boeheim 2-6, Girard 1-5). Rebounds_Florida St. 22 (Polite 6), Syracuse 27 (J.Boeheim, Swider, Edwards 7). Assists_Florida St. 22 (Evans, Mills 5), Syracuse 14 (Torrence 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 15, Syracuse 14.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.