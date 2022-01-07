Florida State’s Howell wins second straight Hermann Trophy

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 8:48 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Florida State senior midfielder Jaelin Howell won the Hermann Trophy for the second straight year Friday night as the top women’s college soccer player and Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara took the men’s award.

Howell, from Lone Tree, Colorado, had three goals and four assists in 23 games last season for the national champion Seminoles. She’s the sixth repeat female winner of the award conducted by the Missouri Athletic Club, following Mia Hamm, Cindy Parlow, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Brian, and Catarina Macario.

Howell edged Brigham Young senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan and Santa Clara senior forward Kelsey Turnbow in voting by coaches.

Polvara, from Pleasantville, New York, had seven goals and six assists in 22 games. He topped Clemson senior defender Oskar Agren and Washington senior forward Dylan Teves in the voting.

