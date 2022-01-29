On Air: Federal News Network program
Flyers beat Kings 4-3 in OT to snap team-record 13-game skid

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 5:24 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had two goals in regulation and assisted on the winner and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot for the Flyers’ first victory since Dec. 29. Gerry Mayhew also scored for Philadelphia.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles was playing the fourth contest of a six-game trip.

With a long losing streak and heavy snowstorm blanketing Philadelphia, the Flyers thanked the diehard fans who showed up with free parking outside and free pretzels, hot dogs and soda inside the arena. The club closed the upper level, and the lower level appeared about 75% full.

DUCKS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — John Gibson made a season-high 44 saves and Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell scored in Anaheim’s victory over Ottawa.

The Ducks (23-16-8) have won four of their past five games.

Tyler Ennis scored for Ottawa.

