Sports News

Forbes, Cook carry Tulane past Tulsa 97-63

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 11:23 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 24 points as Tulane easily defeated Tulsa 97-63 on Wednesday night. Jalen Cook added 23 points for the Green Wave.

Forbes shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Kevin Cross had 15 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (8-9, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). DeVon Baker added 10 points.

The 97 points were a season best for Tulane.

Sam Griffin had 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Rey Idowu added 10 points. Nikita Konstantynovskyi had three blocks.

