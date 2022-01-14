Fordham visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 23-point game

Fordham Rams (9-5, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-5, 1-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Fordham Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 68-63 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Billikens have gone 7-3 in home games. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 2-0 in A-10 play. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

The Billikens and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Okoro is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Antonio Daye Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rams. Darius Quisenberry is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.