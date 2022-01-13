On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former Norwich manager Farke heads to Russia for next job

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 6:07 am
KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke is moving to southern Russia after signing up to coach Krasnodar.

It will be Farke’s first job since being fired by the struggling Premier League team in November.

Krasnodar said Farke signed a contract Thursday through the end of the 2023-24 season and will bring three assistants with him.

Krasnodar is in fifth place in the Russian league and is aiming to return to European competition next season after reaching the group stage of the Champions League in 2020 but missing out this season.

